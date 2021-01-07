Zoey’s Outstanding Playlist: Is Graham in season 2?

Actress Lauren Graham announced on Tuesday (5) that her character, Joan, will not be present in all episodes of the second season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Also according to the actress, “Joan will participate in a small part of the season, but the plans to continue on the series were ruined because of the pandemic”.

See the announcement below:

Please watch the first episode of @ZoeysPlaylist tonight! Joan is only there for a wee moment (plans to do more thwarted by pandemic-related scheduling issues), but I’m so excited to watch the incredible @jcolburnlevy and company. xLhttps://t.co/9klEicHMCR — Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) January 6, 2021

Learn more about Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2

Graham’s participation in the new season cast has been compromised because of his steady role in Disney +’s The Mighty Ducks series. After all, the recordings would have ended before the second season of Zoey’s started recording. However, with the pandemic, the production of the series was postponed and the events ended up overlapping.

Soon, Laura Graham decided to sign her commitment to Disney +, making it impossible for her to participate in the full season. Therefore, there is still a chance that the actress will return to the cast if the third season of the series is confirmed by NBC!

The second season of the series also premiered this Tuesday (5), in the United States, and tells the story of Zoey, a teenager who gains the power to hear what other people feel through music. In addition to Graham, the cast also features Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart and Mary Steenburgen.

In Brazil, the first season of the series is available on Globoplay as Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. However, there is still no date for the premiere of season 2.

