Zoey Deutsch Interview: Not OK

“Out of Order,” currently available to stream on Hulu, is a black comedy from up—and-coming director Quinn Shepard that explores the world of social media influencers and how easily their audience can be tricked into believing a lie. It stars popular young actors Zoey Deutsch and Dylan O’Brien, who starred together in a crime drama earlier this year The Outfit.

In the center of the plot of the film is Danny Sanders (Deutch), the photo editor of Depravity, whose goal is to become a writer. The only problem? No one seems to believe in her talent. As a quick fix—not to mention a way to impress Colin (played by O’Brien)—she photoshopped herself into a haven of fictional writers in Paris. When a terrorist attack nearby brings her some viral fame, she is forced to take on the role of a traumatized survivor rather than admit the truth.

Screen Rant talked to Deutsch about what made “Out of Order” something of a challenge for her to film when she could reunite with O’Brien for the role, and for the first time she felt old on set.

Screen Rant: What did you like most about the role of Danny Sanders?

Zoey Deutsch: It was very interesting to play someone who is so deeply unaware of himself. Every moment she says absolutely the wrong thing, and there’s something really funny about playing someone like that.

And really uncomfortable, because I tried my best not to think of anything as a joke, or to hear a hollow tone when I said it. I tried to separate my Zoey brain from my Danny brain as much as possible. So while it was a lot of fun, it was also embarrassing because I could forget. And then I’d see a crew member cowering or laughing at me, and I’d think, “What’s going on?” I couldn’t break up. I would have thought they were laughing at me. This part just made him very uncomfortable.

For a month I felt uncomfortable, and then, after I took it off, I thought: “Why do I feel like this?” Danny is very uncomfortable throughout the film.

How will the Dylan-Zoe trilogy end?

Zoey Deutsch: I don’t know. It’s his turn. It’s his turn to find him. I invited him to Not Okay. So he should invite me now. It’s his turn. It’s on him.

By the way, where is the next Zoey-Glen Powell movie that we were promised? I need it.

Zoey Deutsch: You have to ask Glen. I’m just rocking, guys.

I have to say that you sing Avril Lavigne very well.

Zoey Deutsch: Thank you very much. By the way, Mia Isaac, who was great in the movie; she plays Rowan. She didn’t know this song. She is a real representative of generation Z. She had never heard this song. So she had to remember that, and that was the first time I really felt old.

What’s your favorite consolation song?

Zoey Deutsch: “Party in the USA” really turns me on. I love Miley; a big Miley fan here.

Not ok synopsis

A deluded young woman who desperately needs friends and fame is staging a trip to Paris to update her social media presence. In the real world, a terrible incident occurs, which becomes part of an imaginary journey and offers everything she wants.

