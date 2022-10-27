Zoe Saldanha Talks About The “special” Experience of Filming The Movie “The Avengers: Disagreements in The Final Scene of The Women’s Team”

“Avengers: Finale” was filled with many standout moments as Marvel fans said goodbye to their favorite characters. Despite the fact that there were several emotional moments after the Blip reversal, one important scene divided moviegoers — the scene of the female team before the finale of the film. Zoe Saldanha from Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the women involved in the notable scene. Some fans saw it as empowering women, and some fans weren’t so impressed. Years after the premiere of The Finale, the star of Guardians of the Galaxy spoke about the special experience of filming a split scene.

Looking back at the outstanding moment that came on the heels of Zoe Saldanha and company. While preparing for her latest outing in Guardians, the MCU star mentioned to EW about filming Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 was a “sweet departure”. Playing for Gamora in several Marvel films, you have made an unforgettable impression, including the legendary women’s team of the Finale. Although the scene drew mixed reactions, it was a moment of female empowerment in a male-dominated MCU. While it was important to see the female characters together, this scene was important to the “Star Trek” actress for no other reason. Saldana said:

Obviously, we knew it was going to be something special, and we felt every time Russo said: “Act!” But what I can remember — and these are the bits of life that make me feel like that person and keep me grounded — is that we just complained about how uncomfortable our costumes, our makeup, our wigs were, how cold it was on set, how much we didn’t want to be there, as much as we wanted to be there. So we were just girls, you know? Getting together and acting tough [through it] was also very special.

It seems that the ladies from Marvel got closer, sympathizing with all the pomp and circumstance associated with a big-budget superhero movie. The same experience will unite everyone. Finally, the opportunity to share a scene allowed the actresses to find camaraderie, since most female stars collaborated only with male colleagues in Marvel films. As Saldanha stated, the presence of other women allowed each star to remain “human” and “down to earth.”

The women’s team served as a precursor to the women-oriented MCU projects that will appear in the future. Of course, Captain Marvel was in the first place, but fans finally got the opportunity to see how Black Widow will receive her well-deserved solo film in the summer of 2021. Since then, women have witnessed a surge in popularity at Marvel thanks to such Disney+ series as “Miss Marvel” and “Miss Marvel”. Hulk Woman: sworn attorney. WandaVision and Hawkeye even singled out strong female characters. Upcoming Marvel films, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Miracles,” will also continue this trajectory with female protagonists. Projects aimed at women will definitely appear on the horizon.

Zoe Saldana’s tenure at the MCU is coming to an end, but Marvel fans will get enough Guardians content to keep themselves busy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023. Although she is not involved in this issue, the premiere of the holiday special edition of “Guardians of the Galaxy” will take place on Disney+ on November 25.

But if you want to get back to the team scene, stream “Avengers: Finale” on a Disney+ subscription. You can also watch each Marvel Infinity Saga movie in order if you want to see how everything is interconnected.