Zoë Kravitz says Taylor Swift was a “very important part” of her quarantine bubble in London.

The actor said Swift was in her “pod” when the pair were in lockdown.

Zoe Kravitz shared that Taylor Swift was part of her “band” when they were in London during the COVID pandemic.

In a new interview, the actor revealed that Swift was locked up with her British boyfriend Joe Alvin at the same time she was filming in London for Matt Reeves’ Batman movie.

“She was my gang,” Kravitz recalled to GQ magazine. “She was a very important part of being in London, I just had a friend who I could see and who cooked me homemade food and dinner on my birthday.”

The Anti-Hero singer also shared a few words about the actor with the magazine, writing in an email: “Feeling like Zoey is what makes her such an exciting artist and such an incredible friend.

“She has a very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is.”

The pair also became co-authors, and Kravitz is credited with co-writing “Lavender Haze” and “Karma” from Swift’s new album “Midnights”.

Swift recently reached her 11th number one spot in the US with “Midnights,” which was the biggest week for any album in almost seven years.

In a four-star review of “Midnights,” NME described the album as “a shimmering return to pure pop music,” adding, “Pop Titans’ tenth record departs from her soft quarantined creations and recent re-recording project, offering brighter, future-facing sounds.”

Elsewhere, Kravitz and Anais Gallagher recently responded to criticism for being called “children of nepotism.”