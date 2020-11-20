Zlatan Ibrahimovic buys PS5 console for his teammates

Being a footballer doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy other hobbies like gaming, especially if you have a few million left over in your pockets. And when you have the possibility, why not give something to your friends too? Zlatan Ibrahimovic beat Santa, gifting a PS5 to several of his Milan teammates.

One day after the launch of the PS5 in Europe, several Milan players began to share Instagram stories showing off their new console. Interestingly, some like those of Samu Castillejo, Mateo Musacchio and Rafael Leão also included a thank you for Ibrahimovic.

From the images it can be seen that the Milan striker spared no expense and wanted to pamper his friends. All three consoles, and possibly the one he bought for himself, are the more expensive of the two versions of the PS5. Both include the same technical specifications, but remember that this also includes an optical reader for physical games.



