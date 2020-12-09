Zhongli from Genshin Impact approved as assistant

Many players interested in Genshin Impact did not seem to understand why Zhongli was considered a five-star character, that is, one of the strongest characters in the game. After all, his abilities and damage done to enemies were pretty bad compared to other characters in the same category.

To resolve this doubt, developer miHoYo explained on Twitter that this character was created in order to support others and not to cause pure damage. The studio’s intention has always been to have different mechanics that make different characters complement each other.

Dear Travelers, We have recently received a lot of feedback from Travelers regarding issues with the character Zhongli. We'd like to take this opportunity to have a conversation with everyone — to share our thinking on Zhongli:https://t.co/rorKTn4ILD#GenshinImpact #Zhongli pic.twitter.com/XzzczB0pC0 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 7, 2020

Therefore, Zhongli’s role has always been designed with the intention of defending other characters and controlling the movement of enemies. According to the data obtained by miHoYo, this worked very well and most groups that have this character have a much higher survival percentage than without him.

The company also mentioned that it continues to analyze information about Zhongli exactly to see how it can be improved and how future support characters can be implemented in the game.

This is great news even for players to start seeing Genshin Impact in a more strategic way, don’t you think? Comment on your favorite characters in the game and if Zhongli is one of them!



