Zhongli debuts new trailer for Genshin Impact

The list of Genshin Impact characters will grow again, and this time the explorers of this vast world created by miHoYo will have a chance to add Zhongli to their team.

If you are curious to know a little more about the history of this five-star combatant, just watch the video in the window below. It is worth mentioning that he is totally focused on the warrior’s history, and does not bring any gameplay details or anything like that.

Genshin Impact is available in versions for PC, PlayStation 4 and mobile devices.



