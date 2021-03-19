Zero Latency launches new virtual reality experience

The company specialized in VR experiences opens in Spain on March 29 its first adventure starring a girl, Arkie.

Zero Latency, the Australian company specializing in virtual reality experiences for the whole family present in more than 50 countries around the world, premieres in Spain on March 29 its new VR adventure with Mission Maybe, the first virtual reality experience from his catalog starring a girl, Arkie. This new VR adventure will be available at Zero Latency’s Madrid and Zaragoza headquarters.

Mission Maybee presentation trailer

In Mission Maybee, players must accompany him in his quest to destroy the Maybee Corporation, led by the maniac genius Dr. Maybe who, in his quest to create a perfect species, is infecting the entire planet with a viscous and toxic substance. All this designed to be enjoyed with family or groups of friends in spaces specially dedicated to such experiences.

“It is a virtual reality adventure to enjoy with the family, since it is recommended for people over 10 years old, so it is presented as a unique way to bring the little ones closer to new technologies, in a safe and fun way while they enjoy a completely different plan as a family, through a digital tour that will transport us through different levels, each one with a completely different setting ”, share their managers.

Zero Latency’s virtual reality experiences allow up to 8 players to move freely in an open space of 200 square meters, without depending on cables or connections. In addition, and adapting to current social restrictions, Zero Latency has redesigned the algorithm of its VR experiences so that players can play with maximum safety and automatically maintain distances, through an audible and visual warning in case of being found. less than two meters.