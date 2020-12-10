Zenimax Online Studios, from TES Online

According to a message posted on the social networks of developer Quentin Cobb (ex-Sony, Daybreak Games and Naughty Dog), Zenimax Online Studios is working on a new IP Triple A.

Last Monday (7), dev Quentin Cobb shared a message with his followers, confirming that he will be the new senior game designer at Zenimax Online Studios at the San Diego, California headquarters. That way, Cobb will join veteran creative director Ben Jones in publishing an “unannounced IP AAA”.

Despite the revelation, no information about the plans was revealed, so it remains to wait for the next news from the studio.

Zenimax Online Studios is a division focused on multiplayer games and integrates Zenimax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, recently acquired by Microsoft. The studio was responsible for producing the MMO The Elder Scrolls Online and all of its expansions.

Looking forward to the new Zenimax game? Leave your answer in the comments.



