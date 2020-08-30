Zenfone Max M3? ASUS will work on new phone with 5G

Days after announcing the new Zenfone 7 on the international market, ASUS would have new smartphone projects in progress. They would consist of models with four different Snapdragon chipsets – from basic to premium intermediate – and entitled to 5G in the most advanced devices.

According to a leak by the tipster Abhishek Yadav, information was found in codes that suggest the use of processors codenamed “Lito”, “Lagoon”, “Bengal” and “Scuba”. They would correspond to the Snapdragon 765G, Snapdragon 690, Snapdragon 662 (or 460) and Snapdragon 200 series mobile platforms, respectively. Check it out below:

Asus is Working On Lito, Lagoon, Bengal & Scuba Processors.

•Lito (Snapdragon 765G 5G)

•Lagoon (Snapdragon 690 5G)

•Bengal (Snapdragon 662 or 460)

•Scuba (May Be Snapdragon 200 Series)#AsusMaxProM3#AsusMaxM3#AsusMaxM3Lite pic.twitter.com/uYZ0pWwt3S — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 29, 2020

As you can also see in the leaker’s publication, he indicates by hashtags that the devices would consist of Zenfone Max Pro M3, Max M3 and Max M3 Lite. In other words, a new family that would range from entry-level cell phones to more sophisticated ones in the category of intermediaries.

It is worth remembering that ASUS, in Brazil, even launched a Zenfone Max M3 model on the market. It was basically the predecessor Max M2 in appearance, with more RAM and storage.

So far, the Taiwanese manufacturer has not confirmed the possibility of launching new smartphones for the future. It remains to wait to learn more details about the company’s plans for the sector.



