Zenfone 8 Receives Approval From Anatel and May Arrive Soon

Originally released in May, the ASUS Zenfone 8 was approved by Anatel this Thursday (12) and is ready to be sold in Brazil. Listed as the ZS590KS model, the phone stands out for being a “mini” version of the Zenfone 8 Flip with a 5.9-inch screen.

According to Tecnoblog, the agency’s documentation informs that the device will be manufactured in China and in Jundiaí (SP). The model still doesn’t have an official availability date in Brazil or price. In Europe, the little one in the “basic” version costs from 599 euros, around R$3,700 in direct conversion — it is noteworthy that the Zenfone 7 arrived in Brazil for R$5,999.

Technical specifications

The device’s AMOLED screen has FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,100 nits. At the rear, the smartphone has a dual set of cameras, with a 64 MP main sensor and a 12 MP wide angle. The selfie tool also counts 12 MP and is located in a “hole” at the top left of the display.

The chipset used is the Snapdragon 888 5G; the device comes with 6, 8 or 16GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 128 or 256GB of internal storage. The battery is 4000 mAh with support for 30W fast charging.

Unlike its brother Zenfone 8 Flip, the cell phone does not offer a swivel module that allows you to use the rear cameras as the front ones. Check out more technical details in our “first impressions” text.