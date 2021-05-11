Zenfone 8: Leaked Prices Are Lower Than The IPhone 12 Mini

Zenfone 8 will be presented soon by Asus, but the leaks have already revealed the specifications and, now, the prices of the cell phone. According to details obtained by 91 Mobiles, the new device will be considerably cheaper than the iPhone 12 mini, even with the Snapdragon 888 and up to 16 GB of RAM.

The standard version of Zenfone 8 is supposed to arrive to compete with Apple’s compact phone. Equipped with a 5.92-inch screen, the model will be sold in three variants and should arrive in Europe with prices starting at € 699 (about R $ 4,400 in direct conversion).

The leak points out that even the most expensive version of the standard Zenfone 8, which will bring 16 GB of RAM, will still have a competitive price compared to the iPhone 12 mini. The 91 Mobiles reveals that the model will be sold for € 799 (about R $ 5,000 in direct conversion), the initial value of Apple’s cell phone in Europe.

Check out the leaked prices of the Zenfone 8 below:

Asus ZenFone 8 (8GB + 128GB) – € 699

Asus ZenFone 8 (8GB + 256GB) – € 749

Asus ZenFone 8 (16GB + 256GB) – € 799

Snapdragon 888 and flip version

In addition to having up to 16 GB of RAM, the Zenfone 8 will also hit the market with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, according to the leaks. The phone’s specs should still include 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast recharge.

On the camera side, the phone should be launched with a dual system with 64 MP rear main sensor. The rumors also point out that Asus will present a flip version, with a rotating image module and a larger screen.

Prices and specifications have not yet been confirmed by Asus, but we will have news soon. The Zenfone 8 will be officially unveiled by the Taiwanese company tomorrow, May 12.