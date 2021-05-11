ZenFone 8 Launch: How To Follow Live

ZenFone 8: ASUS will hold this Tuesday (12th) the presentation event of ZenFone 8, the company’s next top-of-the-line smartphone. Some leaks have already revealed the design and even the possible price of cell phones, but you can follow the official revelation live over the internet.

The presentation event will be broadcast live on the web starting at 2 pm on Tuesday (12). Fans of the brand can follow the revelation of ZenFone 8 through the YouTube channel of ASUS, in the player available below, and also on the official website of the company, which has a countdown.

The slogan of the presentation indicates that the new ASUS phone will be “compact and powerful”. According to speculation, the company will unveil two devices for the new ZenFone 8 line.

What to expect from ZenFone 8?

According to speculation, the standard model of the new line will hit the market to compete with the iPhone 12 Mini. The product reportedly will have a 5.92-inch screen and will come with a hole in the screen to accommodate the selfie camera.

The ZenFone 8 should also feature a Flip version, which will bring the revolving camera design that appeared in the last two models of the line. The device is supposed to have a larger screen and notches.

Regarding hardware, both phones are expected to hit the market with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and up to 16 GB of RAM. The ZenFone 8 is supposed to feature a 4,000 mAh battery, while the Flip edition will have a 5,000 mAh power source.

A recent leak pointed out that cell phones should reach the market with prices starting at € 699, about R $ 4,400 in direct conversion to our currency.