Zenfone 8 European Prices Leaked To The Internet

Zenfone 8 will be officially revealed at the online event to be held today. Leaks showing the Zenfone 8 design and basic features have been circulating on the internet since last week. With few hours left of the introduction, a new leak has appeared showing the prices of the smartphone.

The leak shows European prices for the standard version of Zenfone 8. Accordingly, the version of the phone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be sold for 700 euros. Those who want 256 GB of storage will have to pay 750 euros. The price tag of the phone with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will write 800 euros.

There is no concrete information about the prices of the Zenfone 8 Flip, which is expected to have a period camera mechanism. It is also among the information that the Zenfone 8 series will not be available for sale in this country in the first place due to the current conditions in India.

The standard Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a 5.92-inch screen with Full HD + resolution. On the Zenfone 8 Flip, the screen size will increase to 6.67 inches. The Snapdragon 888 processor will survive.