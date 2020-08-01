ZenFone 7 Pro wins Bluetooth certificate

After having appeared on the internet a few times in the past few days, Asus’ most powerful flagship for the global market is now back in the spotlight thanks to a publication of the Bluetooth SIG certification record, the body responsible for approving devices with support for Bluetooth connectivity.

On its official website, at Launch Studio, a statement with details confirms that the ASUS_I002D model (of variants ZS670KS and ZS671KS) has been approved with support for Bluetooth 5.1. No other details about the device have been revealed, but from what we know so far, this is likely to be the Zenfone 7 Pro.

With two models instead of three as has already been speculated, rumors point out that Asus works on at least one model of the new generation of its smartphones with a rotating camera, being able to implement such a solution both in the ZenFone 7 Pro and also in the most accessible model , or vice versa.

The flagship pair has already been spotted a few times in recent weeks: some suggested the launch of two models with a rotating camera, others included partial specifications like 512 GB of storage and a 5,000 mAh battery and a few days ago we learned of the possibility of ZenFone 7 arriving with Snapdragon 865, while ZenFone 7 Pro should bet on the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The expectation of the announcement of the new ZenFone 7 remains for the IFA Berlin 2020 which, even in the face of a Covid-19 pandemic, will be carried out in person between the 3rd and 5th of September. If true, more details are expected to leak in the coming days.



