ZenFone 7: features and photos appear on the web

ASUS will unveil the ZenFone 7 on August 26, but major leaks have already revealed the specifications and the look of the smartphone. According to the anticipated details that appeared on social networks and Slashleaks, the device will feature a rotating camera and a Pro version.

A photo of the device shared in China revealed that ASUS will again adopt a rotating camera on its top-of-the-line phone. The flip solution present in ZenFone 7 will have three image sensors.

According to speculation, the set of cameras will be led by a 64 MP module, with auxiliary solutions of 12 MP and 8 MP. Thanks to the use of flip technology, the sensors can also be used for selfies, which ensures a notch-free screen.

Processor and RAM

According to an image of the device’s box, the ZenFone 7 will hit the market with a 6.67-inch Full HD + screen and Snapdragon 865 processor, Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line CPU for this year. The component would come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

While the ZenFone 7 Pro has not appeared in such consistent leaks so far, the model has been the subject of rumors. Recently, the device reportedly appeared on the Geekbench with a Snapdragon 865+ processor and 8 GB of RAM.

On the battery side, speculation points that cell phones should arrive with a 4,115 mAh power supply and 30W fast recharge via USB-C. Specifications should also include support for 5G, NFC and fingerprint reader on the side.

ASUS has not officially commented on the leaks and the information should be considered rumors. The ZenFone 7 line will be launched this Wednesday.



