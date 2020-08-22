ZenFone 6: ASUS, those interested in Android 11 Beta

The manufacturer ASUS started the process to implement Android 11 in its main launch last year, ZenFone 6. The company released the registration of interested users who want to participate in the tests with the Beta version of the operating system.

According to the tutorial created by Zentalk, you need to have the latest Android 10 build installed (17.1810.2008.171) and access the System Update section in the device settings. There, you can find the option for the test program. Among the required rules, the device cannot have been unlocked before.

You can apply to participate until September 4. The registration result will be announced on September 9, 2020 and you will receive an email if selected, but the information will also be displayed in the same place as the registration. For now, there is no official date for the presentation of the stable version of the system by Google.

The ZenFone 6 has been sold in Brazil since October last year and has the main feature of the flip camera. ASUS is also already thinking about the next generation: the ZenFone 7 will be presented on August 26th – check here what we already know about the device so far.



