Zendaya wore a transparent crystallized bodysuit with mini shorts at Paris Fashion Week – see photos

As the Valentino show got later and later, it became obvious that Paris was waiting for one person: Zendaya. Accompanied by her longtime stylist Lowe Roach and Naomi Campbell, they enjoyed air kisses before the new holy trinity of fashion went to the venue of PierpaoloPiccioli’s “Unboxing” show.

Zendaya, the official poster girl for Valentino’s pink polypropylene pantone, tossed the fashion bag aside as she took her front row seat in a sheer crystallized bodysuit under a fancy V-neck-embellished short suit. A fashionable Hollywood fashionista of twenty, decorated with a pair of chandelier earrings with a bold side parting for more audacity, set the tone for the future collection.

In the spring/summer of 2023, fuchsia is absent, and sequins are back in fashion. Logmania is back (Vlogo’s face art was quite similar to Spider-Man, wasn’t it?) . It’s only a matter of time before we see Zendaya in one of these shiny cape dresses, but at the moment she has once again secured her status as one of the most popular representatives of the brand in the world. Bravo.