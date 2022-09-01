Zendaya watches Serena Williams: the reaction of the sports world

The stars are in New York to watch Serena Williams compete in the second round match of the US Open.

Among this group of famous patrons is the Hollywood movie star Zendaya.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this celebrity sighting at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Immaculately cool and absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“WE LOVE TO SEE IT,” said another.

Zendaya is not the only famous celebrity who attended today’s match. Tiger Woods, Spike Lee, Billie Jean King, Dionne Warwick, Jason Collins, Amy Schneider, Anthony Anderson, Bella and Gigi Hadid, La La Anthony, Chelsea Handler and Steve Nash are also at the stadium to take part in today’s event, reports The New York Times.

Like her first-round match on Monday, Serena Williams has attracted this star-studded crowd under some historic circumstances. Retirement after this season comes to an end may be the last singles match in the great career of the 40-year-old athlete.

Williams will face Estonian star Anette Kontaveit, seeded number 2 among women.