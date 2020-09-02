Zendaya turns 24 and her fans celebrate her

Young actress and singer Zendaya reached 24 better than ever, and received hundreds of messages from her fans.

Zendaya is one of the most popular actresses of today, as this famous has starred in great movies like Spiderman: Homecoming, and Far From Home, as well as acting alongside the handsome Zac Efon in the movie The Greatest Showman.

The singer has reached 24 years of age on September 1, where her millions of fans around the world congratulated her and wished her the best in this new return to the sun.

Several hashtags about this famous went viral, such as Happy Birthday Zendaya, which quickly positioned itself among the most commented on twitter, in fact the actor Thimothee Chalamet congratulated her through his social networks.

The greatest Showman actress also received congratulations from Viola Davis, who is a great friend of hers, with a “Happy Birthday Princess”, accompanied by a photo of both.

Zendaya and her next projects

The actress continues to advance in her artistic career, because after starring in a series on Disney Channel she jumped into the world of Hollywood cinema, and from there she has not stopped, so this 2020 she will be starring in the film Dune, which has a release date on November 18, and which precisely stars with Timothee Chalamet.

She will also be launching another film called Malcolm and Marie, which she will star alongside John David Washington, although there is still no exact release date, since production stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has already been resumed.

Zanedaya is undoubtedly one of the most important young Hollywood actresses out there today, and at the age of 24, she has had the opportunity to participate with artists such as Robert Downey Jr and Hugh Jackman. Do you like Zendaya’s work?



