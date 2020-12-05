Zendaya “takes away” all doubts about her new movie.

The popular Spider-Man actress in the Marvel universe, Zendaya, is “clearing up” some doubts that have arisen about the third film in the franchise.

Rumor has it that the villains of Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s “Spider-Man” universes are “Spider-Man 3”, who may also get more than Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker.

There have long been persistent rumors of a regular multiverse storyline in “Spider-Man 3” with the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker from other universes.

But, during an interview for Jimmy Kimmel, she had to ask Zendaya in the studio for the interview: Are there three Spider-Man in the upcoming sequel? Watch the interview here.

“I can’t confirm or deny that,” says Zendaya.

Zendaya has always said she is in love with Tom Holland’s version of Mary Jane and Peter Parker. But, that has not denied the theories, does it open a multiverse version?

Spider-Man 3 will be released on December 17, 2021, so its production could begin in early 2021.



