Zendaya shines at the 2020 Emmy Awards

The outfit that Zendaya chose for the Emmy Awards is sensational, the ‘Euphoria’ actress is celebrating her first nomination at this event, look at the look that the Hollywood star chose to see the gala.

Zendaya Coleman has become one of the most recognized youth figures on television in the United States, the native of the city of Oakland in California, captivated viewers with her performance of Rue Bennett in the HBO series ‘Euphoria’.

Zendaya’s histrionic work earned her her first nomination for the 2020 Emmy Awards in the category of ‘Best Actress’, tonight the also model could win the acclaimed statuette designed by Louis McManus.

The series ‘Euphoria’ is also nominated for 5 other categories within the 2020 Emmy Awards, such as ‘Best Soundtrack’, ‘Best Musical Supervision’, ‘Best Contemporary Costume’, ‘Best Makeup’ and ‘Best Dramatic Series’.

As today is one of the most important moments for the ‘Dune’ actress, she decided that her look should be more than spectacular and dazzling, that is why Coleman shared with her fans the outfit she chose for the gala that she recognizes excellence in the television industry.

Zendaya’s look is special and

Zendaya wears a Christopher John Rogers ensemble, the dress has a structured proposal, with long sleeves that accentuate Zendaya’s elegant style and the skirt fitted at the waist that makes Coleman a radiant figure.

The actress is known for being a fashion icon and always has fun with her looks, so the details could not be missing and to combine her excellent outfit she chose a necklace of bright purple and silver from the Bulgari brand together with Christian heels. Louboutin.

The person in charge of creating Zendaya’s look for the 2020 Emmy Awards was Law Roach, her stylist published a video on her personal Instagram account where the star is seen modeling for the camera.



