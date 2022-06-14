Zendaya Says People Checked Her Out after this episode of “Euphoria”

Zendaya did not hesitate to inform fans that the second season of Euphoria will be difficult to watch. Viewers watched with interest how Bru’s addiction damages all areas of her life. And although Ryu struggled throughout the second season of the popular HBO show, one episode really became the most destructive. Fans may recall that in the 5th episode of “Stop like a Hummingbird” Ryu finds himself in a world of dangers.

“Euphoria” Season 2 Episode 5 was Particularly Brutal

In the fifth episode, Ryu risks losing everything. She jeopardizes her entire relationship by throwing vitriol on her friends, family and girlfriend. Several times she almost died after getting into traffic and trying to avoid the police. She also finds herself trapped in the house of a drug dealer to whom she owes thousands of dollars. All this time she is experiencing withdrawal symptoms.