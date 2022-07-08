Zendaya plans to shoot an episode of the third season of “Euphoria”

In addition to returning to her Emmy-winning role of Ryu, Zendaya plans to direct an episode of season 3 of Euphoria. He received six technical awards and the sensational blockbuster of the Marvel Cinematic universe “Spider-Man: There is no way home.” Zendaya is expected to return as Chani in “Dune: Part 2,” which may begin filming this month, and as MJ in “Spider-Man 4.”

In addition to starring in major blockbusters, Zendaya also put her heart and soul into the role of recovering drug addict Ryu Bennett in the HBO teen drama. Zendaya leads the Euphoria ensemble along with a host of rising stars, including Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demi, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Sidney Sweeney, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams and Dominic Faik. Earlier this year, “Euphoria” completed the screening of another successful season, which achieved popularity at the level of “Game of Thrones” on HBO. There are currently no details about the third season of Euphoria, which is currently in development, although its main star has big plans for the upcoming part.

During a recent interview with Vogue Italia, Zendaya was asked when she would shoot an episode of Euphoria. The actress said that in fact she was supposed to be the director of the 6th episode of the 2nd season “A Thousand Little Blood Trees”, although she did not have enough time to prepare. However, Zendaya will probably be filming the series next season. Read what she shared below:

It’s funny. Actually, I was supposed to shoot episode 6, but then I had to play in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately I couldn’t this time. I wanted to have enough time to do it right. So probably next season.

In Euphoria, Zendaya proved again and again that she is a formidable force in front of the camera. For the role of Ruta in the first season, Zendaya became the youngest winner of the Emmy Award for best Actress in a drama series. She returned for the second season with a demonstrative performance during episode 5, “Stand Still like a Hummingbird”, when Ryu experiences a severe emotional breakdown during an intervention attempt. For such an ambitious talent as Zendaya, sitting behind the camera in Euphoria is a logical step in her young career.

If Zendaya does become the director of the episode of the 3rd season of “Euphoria”, it will be a significant departure from the 2nd season. The show’s creator and head writer Sam Levinson has established himself as an author by shooting all eight episodes of the 2nd and 2nd seasons of Euphoria. five out of eight for the first season. Given that she had plans to shoot an episode for season 2, it looks like Levinson won’t have any problems transferring an episode from season 3 of Euphoria to Zendaya.