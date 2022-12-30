It seems like an eternity has passed since Euphoria Sundays became something special, but the finale of the second season of the HBO series was just nine months ago. It may take another couple of years before fans are treated to a third season, but it’s never too early to think about what might happen. Even the actors are thinking about what will happen next, as Zendaya recently talked about her hopes for Ryu in the upcoming season, and that’s all you can dream about.

It’s no secret that in the second season of Euphoria, Ryu had heartbreaking trials; her story and Zendaya’s performance led the actress to a second Emmy win. Throughout the season, the young drug addict wanted to clean up and get better, and she probably broke the hearts of everyone who watched. In the Q&A season, Zendaya candidly told THR about her hopes for Ryu in the third season and how she just wants her character to be happy:

And I know she can do it because Sam wrote it, and Sam is Ryu, and he did it. He is proof that there is hope for Ryu and everyone who looks like Ryu, and from the wonderful letters and people who have reached out — I am so grateful for the experience when someone comes up to me and talks about Ryu and how they are connected. to her or any part of their healing journey in which she was able to participate. For me, this is the greatest, greatest gift I could ever ask for, it gives me euphoria and purpose in what I do.

Zendaya also noted that she hopes that Ryu will be able to live and enjoy life while having an abundance of happiness, because she deserves it. Ryu has been more than worried enough about herself, her friends, her family and other things, and it doesn’t help that she keeps getting into unpleasant drug-related situations. Although Zendaya seems to love the storylines she tells, it wouldn’t hurt if Ryu was happy after everything she’s been through, right?

Although the third season of “Euphoria” will definitely take place, do not expect it to be part of the TV program for 2023. Although the estimated premiere date has not yet been confirmed, there are rumors that the premiere may take place in 2024, which means that fans will be waiting for the return of the drama for some time.

With all the crazy moments that happened in the second season of Euphoria, it’s hard to predict what will happen in the third season. Judging by past seasons, it seems that happiness may not be in someone’s future for some time yet. Fingers crossed for Rue, Jules and company. they’ll be happy at some point in season three because they’ve all been through enough.

Meanwhile, while fans are preparing for the next season of Euphoria, Zendaya is preparing fans for her other projects. The actress is preparing for “Dune 2” and even returned to work after her historic Emmy win. She also recently congratulated co-star Timothy Chalamet on his birthday, making us all look forward to their reunion in the upcoming film “Dune”, which is part of the 2023 film releases. So while we don’t know when the third season of Euphoria will premiere, at least Zendaya will still be running a young Hollywood.

While we’re waiting for the actress’ exciting upcoming projects, you can stream both seasons of Euphoria with an HBO Max subscription.