Zendaya is on her way to win an Academy Award.

It was bound to happen, and it’s surprising it took this long, but Zendaya appears to be on the verge of winning an Oscar. After winning an Emmy for her performance in the first season of Euphoria and almost securing another nomination this year with her performance in last week’s episode, Zendaya appears to be aiming for the golden statue. And she’s taking a calculated approach to her strategy, collaborating with Luca Guadagnino, the Oscar-nominated director of Call Me By Your Name.

Zendaya will star in Challengers, a romantic tennis-themed drama from MGM, alongside fellow Emmy winner Josh O’Connor and West Side Story newcomer Mike Faist, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Guadagnino will direct and produce alongside Amy Pascal, the producer of Spider-Man, and Zendaya herself. Tashi, “a tennis player turned coach, [who] has taken her husband, Art, and transformed him from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion,” according to MGM. Tashi eventually enters her husband in a “Challenger” event, a low-level pro tour tournament. “He finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burned-out Patrick: his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend,” explains the author.

