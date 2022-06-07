Zendaya, describing Tom Holland’s nerves around other spider-men, is charming and sweet

While “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has been drawing attention to the Marvel Cinematic Universe multiverse for the past month, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is also still causing a fair amount of chatter six months after its release. In Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie, not only are there five villains from the last Spider-Man movie series, but this younger Spidey has connected with his older colleagues, that is, with Spider-Men, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. As it turned out, Holland was very nervous, especially working with these two, and Zendaya’s description of how he was around Maguire and Garfield is adorable and cute.

Being Peter Parker Tom Holland’s MJ, Zendaya obviously spent a lot of time with him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so she saw firsthand how he was in front of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The actress recalled Holland’s nervousness during a conversation with Garfield during the Variety segment “Actor on Actor”, which the star of the “New Spider-Man” dilogy called “wild” because Holland “never allowed anything” to him and Maguire. Zendaya clarified:

He was so nervous because he was saying: “I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes.”

This feeling arose on the set of the movie “Spider-Man: No Home,” when Andrew Garfield informed Zendaya that he and Tobey Maguire were also embarrassed to step on their toes, given that they were the ones who joined the Spider-Man film series under Tom’s direction. Holland et al. Zendaya also mentioned that because Holland was so nervous about his fellow Spider-Man performers, he asked her and Jacob Batalon to go with him when he was hanging out with Maguire and Garfield. Since Zendaya and Batalon “didn’t have many lines” during rehearsals, they were able to double the role of “emotional support” for their partner.

Considering that Tom Holland grew up during the respective performances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, you can’t blame him for being nervous around them. He may be the one wearing the mantle of Spider-Man on live TV these days, but it was the guys throwing cobwebs on the big screen in his formative years. However, Holland wasn’t nervous the whole time Maguire and Garfield were around. The three of them had a lot of fun together, including recreating an iconic meme pointing to a Spider and trying not to compare bulges when they were in their Spider costumes.

Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home served as an effective love letter to the history of Marvel superhero films, not to mention that it completely opened the door to multiverse MCU research, following the foundation laid by Loki from Disney+. While it remains to be seen if Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield will ever repeat their versions of the Webbed Wonder again, at least “No Way Home” provided another opportunity to spend time with these characters. As for Tom Holland, he is expected to return in the fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCU, but no details have been revealed about this project other than that it is in active development.

As soon as there are specific details about Tom Holland’s next appearance in Spider-Man, CinemaBlend will pass them on. In the meantime, take a look at other upcoming Marvel movies that are either scheduled for release or are in one form or another in development.