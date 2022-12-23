Zendaya Debuted With a New Bob Haircut, and Celebrities Are Delighted With Her in The Comments

Generation Z loves Rachel’s haircut, and now the queen of Generation Z, Zendaya, has debuted a similar hairstyle and a hideous 90s outfit to match her. The two-time Emmy Award winner presented this new bob haircut in an amazing video, and the Internet can’t get enough of it.

After sharing a cute sunset from the filming of “Dune 2” and saying she would be back on social media soon, Zendaya returned to the platform with some amazing posts. This includes her latest Instagram post, where the Euphoria star donned a cropped white T-shirt and a gorgeous black vest. However, the real star of the show was her new bob, the actress posed with her hair tucked behind her ears, and the camera flashed … and this is a landmark event. Check it out:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Zendaya (@zendaya)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

The post was published for only about a day, and everyone is already obsessed with the latest image of the cast of “Dune”. Along with more than 8.6 million likes, celebrities are also swooning over Zendaya’s latest haircut in the comments.

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland commented:

You give me the grunge of the 90s!

Her legendary trio, which also included Beyonce and Michelle Williams, was at the peak of popularity in the 90s. That means she’s the perfect person to make sure everyone knows that Zendaya’s new look highlights the whole reality of the 1990s.

Meanwhile, pop star Normani commented on what I think we’re all thinking:

😍 😍 😍 😍

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya’s sister in Euphoria and literally looks like she could be the sister of the Spider-Man star.: there is no way home,” commented:

funny 😍

Keshia Shante, a singer and TV presenter, came up with a niche, but appropriate name for the energy that Zendaya’s hairstyle and outfit radiate, writing:

It creates a Chic Baddie atmosphere 💅🏽

To top it all off, fashion designer Vera Wang couldn’t contain her enthusiasm, commenting:

YOUCAPTUREITALL!!!!!!’ Anyway, you! XXV

Considering that Wang is behind some of Zendaya’s iconic outfits on the red carpet — for example, the bright red two-piece outfit at the CFDA Awards 2021 and the truly legendary emerald green dress that the actress wore at the Emmy Awards ceremony in 2020- it makes sense that the designer will so excited about the new hairstyle.

While Zendaya wore red hair during several Spider-Man press tours, her phenomenal natural curls during the filming of the films “Euphoria” and “Dune” and epic bold images on the cover of Vogue Italia, this bob is something we have never seen before from the actress. And let it be known that when Zendaya changes something in her appearance, the world notices it.

This year, a study named her the trendiest celebrity of 2022, meaning she was the most popular celebrity when it came to her clothes, and it’s clear that her fashion choices tend to influence the zeitgeist (like Rachel’s haircut in the ’90s). The study showed that people Googled Zendaya’s fashion the most and were especially interested in her outfits on the red carpet. Personally, I really hope that this bob will appear on the carpet soon, because it will help the actress create a universal image unlike anything she has done before.

Considering that Zendaya has two big films in the shooting schedule for 2023, we hope that we will see this new work on the carpet. You can expect her in Luca Guadagnino’s next project “The Challengers” in 2023, and you can see her return to Arrakis with Timothy Chalamet near the end of the year in “Dune: Part Two”. So hopefully that means, and I think it almost guarantees, an even more phenomenal appearance for the actress (hopefully she’ll have her incredible bob in it).