Zendaya dazzles with her look for the 2020 Emmy Awards

One of the famous actresses of the 2020 Emmy Awards night is Zendaya, because since it became known she was one of the nominees for actress of the year and her followers are very jealous of her work and appearances.

The protagonist of Euphoria will be present in this edition of the awards from home, because due to the coronavirus this ceremony will be totally dystocia and virtual.

Zendaya flaunted herself from the comfort of her home. The American actress revealed her first look, which consisted of an innovative evening dress signed by Christopher John Rogers.

The experiment will set a pattern for the rest of the entertainment industry ceremonies

There will be no memorable golden minute stage and no dress code. “If you want to wear formal clothes, we will love it, but equally if you are in the UK and it is three in the morning you might want to wear designer pajamas and have us film you from bed.”

From the Golden Globes to the Oscars, they will take note of the way in which the Emmy’s manage to overcome the complex circumstances of the pandemic and maintain interest in a type of event that, precisely, stood out for bringing together many stars with little social distance.



