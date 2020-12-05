Zendaya comments on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

The mystery about the likely appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the new Marvel movie, Spider-Man 3, continues to gain some chapters.

Who spoke this time was the actress Zendaya, interpreter of the character Michelle Jones in the films of the superhero and star of the series Euphoria. She was questioned by TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel in an interview about the possibility of having three different versions of Spider-Man in the film.

“The film is called Spider-Man 3 why do we have three Spider-Men in the film?” Asked the presenter. “I can neither confirm nor deny,” replied Zendaya.

Kimmel also insisted on getting some information from the actress, who said the film’s production team had a Thanksgiving dinner. “Was it with Spider-Men?” Asked Kimmel. Zendaya almost confirmed it, but ended up escaping the answer again: “Yes… I can’t say that. You almost… That was good! ”Replied the actress, smiling at the presenter.

Zendaya’s answer can be seen in the video below after 5 minutes:

The presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man 3 would confirm that we would have an “Spider-Man” in the Marvel / Sony films. Maguire played the hero in three films between 2002 and 2007. Garfield took on the role in the 2012 and 2014 films. In 2016, Tom Holland made his character debut at the MCU.

The three “Spider-Men” of the cinema could come together through the concept of the Multiverse that will be implemented in Phase 4 of the Marvel films.

It is also worth remembering that the actor Jamie Foxx, who played the villain Electro in the 2014 film with Garfield, has already been confirmed in Spider-Man 3, in the same role previously played.



