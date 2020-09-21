Zendaya award for best female drama actress

Zendaya, the 24-year-old actress of the HBO series Euphoria, became the youngest actress to win an award in this category, embracing the award for best actress.

The 72nd Emmy awards took place in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, in an empty hall due to social distance rules.

Zendaya, the 24-year-old actress of the HBO series Euphoria, became the youngest actress to win an award in this category by embracing the award for best actress. He had emotional moments when talking about the award he won for his role in the HBO series.

Zendaya said she is grateful for sharing this moment with family and friends, despite the coronavirus pandemic that restricts interaction with loved ones. “I think we have to really hold and nurture moments like these,” the actor added.

Zendaya also became the second black actor to receive the best actress award in the drama series, after Viola Davis’ victory in the 2015 drama “How to Get Away with Murder”.



