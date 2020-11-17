Zendaya, a travel tradition that many people find “boring”

Zendaya enjoys traveling, whether for work or pleasure, and has a tradition that she loves but some people might not understand.

Despite her young age, Zendaya travels quite a bit. Thanks to her choice of career, she has had the opportunity to travel around the world on many occasions.

And while the Emmy winner admits that she is a homebody and enjoys spending a lot of time at home watching the Harry Potter movies over and over again, she also enjoys having the opportunity to explore new places and learn about new cultures.

Of course, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has certainly disrupted Zendaya’s travel plans, as thanks to the virus, many of her acting jobs and travel plans have been suspended.

And the “Replay” singer doesn’t expect things to return to normal anytime soon. While she understands the need for safety precautions, she also feels a sense of wanderlust and misses being able to see the world recreationally.

Zendaya has a traveling tradition

Zendaya went on to share that being able to travel is one of her favorite parts of being an actress. The movies she has starred in have taken her to places like Budapest, Jordan, Prague, Venice, and more.

The Euphoria star even has a tradition that she has when she travels. As the daughter of teachers, she loves learning and therefore it makes sense for her to use her travels as educational opportunities.

“Every time I do a press tour or travel for work, which is really the main reason I travel, I try to find as many museums and educational tours as I can,” admitted the actress.

Of course, not everyone appreciates Zendaya’s travel tradition, but she loves having information about different places that she can remember in the blink of an eye.

“Some people think it’s boring, but I love it,” shared the Malcolm & Marie star. “You get all this information, you go home and you start telling people random things like, ‘Did you know this was built?’ … I love having random data. So yeah, I sure miss traveling. ”

With her recent Emmy Award, we at Somagnews are confident that the actress will be offered more big-budget roles that will take her to other parts of the world.

“I love being able to visit different places,” Zendaya confessed, “I think that’s one of the beautiful parts of our job.”



