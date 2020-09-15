Zen 3: leak details of new architecture for AMD processors

AMD’s new Zen 3 architecture, which will be applied to AMD Ryzen 4000 “Vermeer” processors, scheduled for the end of this year, will be officially presented to the public on October 8, but a recent leak brought important details about the launch. According to the information, the traditional structure, consisting of CCD (Core Chiplet Die) and CCX (Core CompleX) units, must be maintained. What changes is the ability of working modes.

Apparently, each chip will carry only one CCD, and its CCX units can contain up to eight cores – operating in single or dual thread. That is, with fewer components, the equipment will be able to operate with the same power as Ryzen 9 3950X, already on the market, which uses two CCDs with two CCX units to provide the same number of cores reached by the novelty.

Also according to the Twitter CyberCatPunk profile, each core will have 512 KB of dedicated L2 cache (4 MB per CCX) and a total of 32 MB of L3 cache shared per CCD, which promises to significantly reduce latencies and better instruction performance by cycle (CPI).

Another improvement concerns support for RAM controllers, which will reach a total of 1 TB DDR4 at 3,200 MHz, 512 GB per channel. In the next month, we will discover everything that the manufacturer intends to deliver to its consumers.



