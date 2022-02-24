Zelensky agreed to meet with Russia without preconditions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that diplomatic relations with Russia were cut, stated that they were ready to meet with Russia about an hour after this statement.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest statement that Ukraine is ready to meet with Russia. In his speech an hour ago, Zelenski said that diplomatic relations with Russia were cut.

HE SAID TO THE PEOPLE “JOIN THE STREETS”

In the same speech, Zelenski appealed to the Russian people and called for them to take to the streets against the attacks.

CALL FOR “NATO CONDITIONAL” NEGOTIATIONS FROM RUSSIA

After Zelensky’s first statement, the Kremlin’s statement said, “We are ready to negotiate with Ukraine on its neutrality and on the condition that it refuses to place NATO weapons on its territory.”

ACCEPT THE INTERVIEW

Following the Kremlin’s statement, Zelenski’s final statement is as follows:

“Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia in any format and on any platform.”