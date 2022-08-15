Zeldafan makes LED backlight Breath of the Wild 2

Many popular video games tend to attract a lot of fans, and The Legend of Zelda series of games is no exception. Many parts of the Legend of Zelda series have many fans, as well as the expected sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is not new to fan art, but fans of the game do not stop at art. Many Legend of Zelda fans have created various custom creations inspired by the game’s characters, enemies, in-game history and locations. There are also fans who created fan creations in anticipation of the continuation of Breath of the Wild.

Reddit user LaserBeta recently shared in the Legend of Zelda subreddit an image of an LED flashlight that they made a few days ago for the sequel Breath of the Wild. The light itself seems to be inspired by the official logo of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The light has a simple design, as the user made a large letter “Z” with the help of a Master Sword, the cult weapon of the series, which is usually owned by the hero of the series Link, running on it.

Made a Zelda LED sign for Breath of the Wild 2! from the legendofzelda

The LED light also has notable features that the letter “Z” in the original logo has. Firstly, the LED emits red and black light, similar to the color of a decomposing substance called Malice from the Breath of the Wild. The light also has a flower growing in the lower right corner of the letter “Z”. On top of that, Master Sword and the letter “Z” itself are a little uneven in some places, as on the original logo.

Fans’ reaction to Legend of Zelda has been positive, with some confusion about the LED lighting made for “Breath of the Wild 2”. The user clarified this by saying that they were referring to the LED backlight made on the eve of the release of the sequel “Breath of the Wild.” In addition, the rest of the comments praised LaserBeta for its good work. Of course, this is the latest creation of fans, created on the basis of a game from the Legend of Zelda series.

Not so long ago, a Legend of Zelda fan made a real copy of Majora’s Mask, based on the game of the same name. There was even a fan artist who combined Princess Zelda from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess with the popular Elden Ring boss Malenia, Michella’s Wedge, into a single design. Fan creations inspired by The Legend of Zelda series will continue to appear, and there will definitely be more of them when the sequel to Breath of the Wild is released.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is already available on the Nintendo Switch.