ZeldaFan made a Deck mask from papier-mache

As in many game franchises, there are a lot of fan art in The Legend of Zelda series. Over the years, the games have gained many loyal fans, and these fans often create illustrations to express their love for the characters and locations of the franchise. Among the popular games of the Zelda series, on the basis of which fan-arts often appear, is The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

Released in 2000, Majora’s Mask has become well-known among gamers for many reasons. Among the factors contributing to this popularity is a wide selection of magical masks that Link can wear during his adventures, forcing him to play in different ways. Recently, a gamer made a fan art based on one of these iconic masks from the game.

In a post on Reddit, a user known as PinguinThold shared an image of the artwork they created based on The Legend of Zelda series. This particular fan art stood out because the creator decided to recreate the Deck Mask from the Mask of Majora. In the game, this is a mask used for Transformation, turning Link into a Scrub Deck with a new set of abilities.

[MM][OC] I made a Soundboard Mask from papier-mache and cardboard from zelda

The mask shown in the Reddit image was black on top with shades of brown on the bottom. Among the design highlights, PinguinThold included recognizable aspects of the in-game mask. For example, he had a pair of orange eyes and three leaves attached to the back of the object. Impressively, a Reddit user reported that they made the whole mask out of papier-mache and cardboard.

After posting this impressive papier-mache Deck mask on Reddit, members of the Zelda community paid attention to it. Over the past couple of days, several hundred users have voted for the post, and several people have praised the design. In addition, PinguinThold announced in the comments section that they are working on another mask, this time on the mask of Zor from the game.

Despite the fact that Majora’s Mask was released more than 20 years ago, it is impressive that fans have created a huge number of illustrations based on the title. While this Deck mask is noteworthy, it’s just one of many creations that talented Zelda fans have shown off over the past couple of weeks. For example, another gamer recently shared an image of a real replica of the Mask of Majora that they created. Since the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is expected next year, it is likely that gamers will continue to create illustrations based on the series in the foreseeable future.

The Legend of Zelda: Major’s Mask is now available for Nintendo 64 and Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack, and an improved port is available on 3DS.