Zelda Wild of the Wild: Mii avatars can create NPCs

Twitter user i’m alice posted a thread showing a curious detail identified in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild after intense dedication to studies of the game’s creation. According to the fan, it is possible to transform Mii avatars into generic NPCs in the game, as they undergo a kind of visual evolution through mods that preserve the original characteristics.

The Mii expert explains that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild uses “advanced versions” of Mii, called “UMii” in the game files, to compose NPC designs. The character generator system would then be based on the same parameters shown on the Wii U and 3DS, with some minor differences, to create random NPCs in the game.

The BotW files would be able to recognize the customization elements available in the Mii creation process and, by combining hair, eyes, skin tones, accessories and others, would inject countless animated dolls into the game, but obviously with the engine quality supported by the Nintendo Switch platform.

Characters considered important or canonical, like Link, Zelda and several others, would be pre-dated models created specifically for the game, without suffering actions from the UMii generator. In addition, races such as Hylian and Sheikah, which are the only ones that have human characteristics, would be inspired by Mii models, while the other races would be based on the advanced UMii models.

