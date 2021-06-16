Zelda sequel: Breath of the Wild – Why Wasn’t The Name Revealed?

Zelda : Breath of the Wild: Until now, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been called simply The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. However, the production team has a subtitle for it, but this detail just hasn’t been revealed. not to give too many points regarding the story

“As to why we’re still holding the name, you just need to be aware because obviously names in Zelda are very important. These subheads, they start giving little hints as to why things are happening,” commented Bill Trinen, Nintendo’s marketing executive, in a chat with the IGN website team.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a game exclusive to Switch and has not yet had its release date announced (so far, all that is known is that it will reach the platform in 2022).