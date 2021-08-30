Zelda Ocarina of Time: Speedrunner Resets The Game Within Smash Bros.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the best games of all time, and also a darling of speedrunners, who never tire of finding new ways to manipulate this Nintendo classic and finish it in absurdly low times.

But it was speedrunner Savestate who found one of the most unusual ways to explore the adventure so far. On his channel, he took advantage of a demo of the game present inside the Super Smash Bros. disc. Brawl on Wii and managed to close the game in 4 minutes and 51 seconds. Check out:

For those who didn’t play at the time, Super Smash Bros. Brawl brings a series of demos so you can get to know the main games starring their fighters. In the Masterpieces menu, it was possible to play up to five minutes of games, which naturally seemed an impossible time to zero in such a big adventure.

It turns out that, playing with the adult version of Link, it’s possible to use items and abuse some glitches to take shortcuts and complete the game right in the limited time available! Of course, this method skips pretty much every area and boss in the game, but it’s still a very fun performance to watch.

Do you also like speedruns? I already knew these demos from Smash Bros. Brawl? Did you try to do some speedrun in your life? Comment below!