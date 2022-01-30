Zelda Ocarina Of Time In Unreal Engine 5: This Would Be Lake Hylia In The New Generation

Zelda: A fan continues to reimagine game scenarios with the new Epic Games engine. We show you on video its spectacular graphic section. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the most popular video games in history. A fact beyond any doubt, which often leads many users to create artistic works inspired by the Nintendo 64 title. And this time, RawnLink returns to the fray with what it does best: recreating game environments with Unreal Engine 5, the powerful graphics engine from Epic Games. In the new video that he has shared we can see Link moving through Lake Hylia and its surroundings. In addition, we can also learn some of the technical details of his work.

One detail to keep in mind is that RwanLink’s intention is not to design a playable remake of the full game. Instead, his goal is solely to “become a great artist” and offer his creations to pay tribute to one of the most acclaimed games of all time. Lake Hylia is the second of his works, since he has already done the same with the first stages of the adventure, and he plans to continue doing it with others in the future.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, where to play it in 2022?

The latest version of the title is available in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. The service, which has multiple Nintendo 64 games such as Paper Mario, Lylat Wars and Mario Kart 64, among others, includes Link’s popular adventure in its catalog.

Another highly recommended alternative is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, the remake that Grezzo developed for Nintendo 3DS back in 2011. The title gave us the opportunity to enjoy a completely new graphic section, as well as several improvements at the level user and interface. You can find out all the details in our analysis.