Zelda: Majora’s Mask Coming To Nintendo Switch Online in February

Zelda: One of the most emblematic works of The Legend of Zelda series will arrive on the subscription service in a few weeks. Banjo-Kazooie, available now. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be available in the Nintendo 64 games catalog on Nintendo Switch Online next February. The Japanese company has reported through its social networks the incorporation of the second major release of the Link saga on said platform, a video game originally published in 2000 and which is, with complete certainty, one of the most special and worthy of study. of the license.

“Time is not eternal. Please value your time» — Mask Salesman

Although a specific date for its availability has not transpired, we do know that it will be the title chosen for February, which confirms the trend of adding only one game per month. After the initial wave, Paper Mario was the title of choice in December (December 10); For its part, Banjo-Kazooie debuts this Friday, January 21 on Nintendo Switch Online.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be next. To play it you will need to be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: what it is and how much it costs

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is the premium subscription modality of the Nintendo membership service. It includes Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games — apart from those of the NES and SNES — as well as the expansion of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Happy Home Paradise (analysis here).

The individual subscription of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs 39.99 euros for 12 months, while the family subscription reaches 69.99 euros for the same period. The standard subscription (without Expansion Pack) has an individual price of 19.99 euros; the family 34.99 euros.