Zelda fan is remaking Ocarina of Time on Unreal Engine 4

Programmer Yanni Papazis shared on his social networks a fantastic video of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remade on Unreal Engine 4. Still in initial development, the project calls attention for its fidelity with the original game and for the beautiful new generation visuals .

As you can see in the video, the City of the Castle and the Temple of Time took on a new life in the UE4, but without losing the essence of lighting, colors and nostalgia of the 1998 classic. Now, the title comes with graphics to make anyone drooling, taking Link to explore territories in much more detail, polish and interactions.

Among the highlights, it is worth reinforcing the care for the ecosystem, since plants, trees and the environment itself – including the soundtrack – seem to have been worked with great care. In addition, NPCs are simply beautiful to see, working with their own routine in the middle of the city streets and being much more realistic and busy.

Papazis has already confirmed that he should soon share more images of the scenarios and exploration of Ocarina of Time, so it is certainly worth keeping an eye on the new information from the programmer’s project, especially if you are a fan of the Zelda saga.

What did you think of the game’s adaptation on Unreal Engine 4? Leave your answer in the comments.