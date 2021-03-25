Zelda: Breath of the Wild will receive ‘DLC’ made by fans

Zelda: Breath of the Wild is about to gain a new expansion in mod format, adding new characters, side missions, bosses and more!

The Second Wind modification, which has been under construction for just over two years, promises to totally renew the gaming experience, bringing not only new gameplay content, but also visual and ambience improvements. According to the team, which currently has more than 50 programmers, dozens of new animals, enemies and equipment will be made available in the final version, in addition to a complete atmospheric renovation in all sanctuaries.

“This project is a large-scale story expansion for Breath of the Wild that reviews the existing gameplay, adds new content, as well as tweaks / fixes for some things about the game that we believed did not reflect the proper / final experience we should have received “, says the project description.

In Second Wind, fans will also be able to find interesting references from Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, who had some masks and the final fight against Ganon ported to the mod.

So far, the expansion is 60% ready and is planned to be launched only on Wii U. To learn more about the project, just access the official website at Game Banana.

