Zelda: Breath of the Wild The player has an incredible encounter with Minced Meat while hunting for crusts

Open-world games often challenge players in different ways, and the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is no exception, given its all puzzles, mobs to fight, and secrets to uncover. However, if the player wants to take a break from the grueling task of finding and completing many different shrines in BoTW, he can come face to face with incredible game moments involving not only changing scenery, but also creatures. which will also spawn.

Scruffycanadian Reddit user posted a video clip in which Farosh, one of the dragons in the three Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, appears out of the water at the moment when the player finds a hidden Crust. All dragons have different spawn points, and they are usually searched for because of their teeth, claws, and horn fragments that can be used in crafting. However, the creatures can also be tracked down by the photographic possibilities they present, in addition to the beautiful background music that accompanies them.

Hunting crusts takes time, energy and patience, as there are many crust seeds to be found and many ways to find them, a task that led the scruffycanadian to shoot his video. The video clip shows the player using his paraglider to get a seed from Korok hiding on the crest of a waterfall, before very suddenly moving on to Farosh coming out of the water behind them. Thinking quickly, the player jumped from the air down the waterfall, giving them an incredible face-to-face view of the dragon descending down towards them, complete with a roar and accompanying electrified spheres.

I was hunting for crusts and got a cool video with Farosh from botw.

With three dragons, knowing which elements they are associated with can help the player get pretty close, especially if they want to keep the arrows while hunting for the crafting materials they provide. Farosh is always surrounded by electricity, which makes a rubber armor or thunder helmet the best choice. There is also the thrill of chasing a dragon to take the perfect shot. There is no shortage of such moments in the game, which makes the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild a great game to play if you want to lose track of time.

There's a little bit of everything for every type of player, from challenging boss fights to puzzles, with cooking, item crafting and dragon hunting in between.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be played on Wii U and Switch.