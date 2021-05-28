Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Player Reaches ‘impossible’ Chests

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a game that still draws the attention of the community, and proof of this is that from time to time we have news about explorations and achievements within this vast universe. The most recent of these involves the fact that a player has finally reached a treasure chest deemed impossible.

Within the game world there are some of these points of interest that have been classified as unreachable (and are found with the aid of an enhanced version of the Sheikah Sensor), but there are some glitches that can be exploited to unravel what’s inside – like it is the case of one who is buried in Hateno Village.

Check out a video below showing how to reach this and some other chests a little more hidden in Breath of the Wild:

So, had you managed to get your hands on any of them in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Leave your message in the space below for comments.