Zelda: Breath of the Wild has mod for Golden Lynel mobs

Zelda: Breath of the Wild has received several mods in recent times, and the latest promises to raise the challenge even further by turning all of the game’s opponents into Golden Lynel.

Anyone who has ventured into the title knows that this opponent is among the most difficult to defeat (which probably must have limited his appearance to Master Mode), and the video below shows youtuber PointCrow trying to deal with the threats of several of them appearing at the Same time.

Check out some of these clashes below: