Zelda Breath of the Wild: Fan Turns Link Into a Fallen Angel

Zelda Breath of the Wild: As fans eagerly await the arrival of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 2022, Malin Falch, a Norwegian artist, decided to pay tribute to the game with fantastic fanart, transforming Link into the “Fallen Angel”, iconic painting from 1847 created by Alexandre Cabanel.

Drawing inspired by a painting inspired by a book

For those who don’t know, Cabanel’s work was inspired by the book Paradise Lost by John Milton, and portrays the fall of Lucifer. The retelling of Falch not only accurately reproduces the oil painting style and look of contempt, but also ensured a more muscular and impressive look for the famous protagonist, creating an image that would certainly make a beautiful frame to decorate the fan house of Zelda!

So, what did you think of “The Fallen Link”? Let us know in the comments section!