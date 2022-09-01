Zelda: Breath of the Wild Fan Makes An Incredible Real Copy of Link’s Soldier Armor

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still one of the most popular video games, despite the fact that it was released in March 2017 as one of the games for the Nintendo Switch. “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, mods to download and many other ways to expand the possibilities of the game.

Everything from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Plateau to the final boss battle with Calamity Ganon is a pleasure for players, regardless of whether they are newcomers or veterans of the franchise. Throughout the game, players can collect many different sets of armor for Link, traveling through the lands of Hyrule, each of which has different characteristics and bonuses that will help players in certain areas.

One of these sets of armor is the Soldier set, which is a military uniform of a Hilian soldier, and this is one of the first sets that players can purchase in the Village of Hateno “Breath of the Wild”. Redditor Cecilosaurus creates a real copy of this soldier’s kit using closed-cell ethylene and vinyl acetate copolymer foam or EVA foam, and even colors it to match the colors of the equipment in the game. The picture shows that they even created a copy of the Master’s broken and battered sword with the iconic blue hilt and damaged blade.

[BotW] Link Soldier armor is almost ready!!! from EVA foam from zelda

Breath of the Wild armor sets are diverse and numerous, and it becomes clear from the comments on the Cecilosaurus post that everyone would like more of these armor sets to be brought to life in a similar way. Many of them would like the iconic Hylian hood to be recreated and added to this armor.

Fans of the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is known to pay homage to the game by somehow creating assets from the game in other games or even in real life. Cecilosaurus perfectly recreates a soldier’s kit, and people in the comments can’t do anything but praise for his talent and creativity.

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” to bring the game to life in various ways. As players wait patiently for the sequel to be released, they can expect to see more creative content like this.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is already available on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.