Zelda: Breath of the Wild Chosen will launch amiibo

The Champions in charge of protecting the Kingdom of Hyrule in the celebrated installment of the Zelda saga will return for the new Hyrule Warriors.

Nintendo of America has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Chosen amiibo will return to stores this November to mark the confirmation of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm for Nintendo Switch. At least in the United States and Canada, the figures with NFC technology from Mipha, Daruk, Revali and Urbosa will be marketed again, which is assumed to have some kind of compatibility with the new project co-developed by Koei Tecmo.

The information, which has been very well received by fans who were left without them at the time – the four came in a pack together – does not confirm if there will be any type of change in their sales model; that is, if this time each one will also be distributed separately and if there will be modifications in its form or application in the games, as well as its price. In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, they unlocked Divine Helmets to increase resistance to fire, electricity, cold or improve swimming speed, depending on the chosen one.

Who are the Chosen of Hyrule in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Chosen will be key characters in the plot conflict of Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Cataclysm, which will tell the story that took place 100 years before the events of the aforementioned title. This group, created by Zelda and King Rhoam, consisted of Zelda and Link with the help of the four Divine Beast pilots: Mipha, Daruk, Revali, and Urbosa. The goal was common: to protect the Kingdom of Hyrule and the Ancient Relics.



