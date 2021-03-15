Zelda: Breath of the Wild becomes FPS with glitch help

Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been available to the public for some time, and as many have already finished the main adventure, there is the option of exploring some other possibilities in this vast universe. The most recent, for example, is the chance to use a glitch to gain first-person perspective on the adventure.

The discovery was shared on Twitter by a user known as Axk_000, and it is not too complicated to execute. As you can see in the video, just move the camera away, hold an item within the menu and then cancel that last action to receive this view option.

Note that, in addition to the doll disappearing, you also have the chance to observe its shadow according to the viewing angle you are using – that is, despite being a glitch, the game still continues to perform the transitions correctly.

So, did you like the news? It is worth remembering that, as it is a glitch, perhaps Nintendo will launch some type of update that will eventually correct this flaw. In the meantime, check and share with us in the comment space what you think of the discovery.